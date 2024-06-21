Late actor Donald Sutherland was a quiet superfan of the Montreal Expos

Well before the celebrity superfan became a trend in the sports world, Donald Sutherland was in on the ground floor with a casual style all his own. The Canadian actor — who died Thursday at age 88 — was a big supporter of the Montreal Expos during their time in the National League. Sutherland became a respected character actor and went on to appear in dozens of films, including “Ordinary People,” “Animal House” and “The Hunger Games.” The Expos, meanwhile, arrived in 1969 as a Major League Baseball expansion franchise. Sutherland, who had a home in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, gravitated to the team immediately.

By The Associated Press

