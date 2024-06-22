Skip to Content
AP PHOTOS: In the spirit of perseverance, artists flock to Congo’s biggest dance festival

Published 12:04 AM

By MOSES SAWASAWA and MONIKA PRONCZUK
Associated Press

GOMA, Congo (AP) — The Goma dance festival, the largest dance festival in Congo, has taken place each year for the past seven years, despite ongoing attacks by rebel groups. It’s in eastern Congo, a region that has long been overrun by more than 120 armed groups seeking a share of its gold and other resources as they carry out mass killings. For one dancer, the festival has become a source of hope and a reason to carry on. “We try to keep hoping, but it’s hard when nothing is improving,” said Virginie Magumba. “The festival embodies this spirit of perseverance.”

Associated Press

