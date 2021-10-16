Second body recovered after vehicle swept from Texas bridge

ST. HEDWIG, Texas (AP) — The body of a 52-year-old woman who drowned when the vehicle she was driving was swept from a bridge near San Antonio has been recovered. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazer says the body was recovered from the vehicle Friday afternoon in the town of St. Hedwig on the outskirts of San Antonio. The woman and a 5-year-old girl drowned when the separate vehicles they were in were swept off the low-water bridge Thursday by a flash flood from the remnants of Hurricane Pamela. Their names have not been released. The girl’s body was recovered Thursday. Four children and a man were rescued.