Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Officials in Juarez reported two additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The two new additions bring the total number of cases in Juarez to four.

The new cases involve two young women, ages 19 and 21.

Officials said both women recently traveled to Sapin and are currently in isolation in their homes.

Both women arrived on March 8 and didn't show any symptoms until three days later.