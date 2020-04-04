Juarez virus cases grow to 8, up to 13 in Chihuahua state

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Juarez rose to eight on Saturday, as the total number of infections in the state of Chihuahua hit 13.

Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, medical director in the Northern Zone of Mexico, said at a briefing Saturday that one of the eight Juarez patients has now recovered from the virus.

Aside from the eight confirmed cases in Juarez, other cases in the state included four in the city of Chihuahua and one more in Cuauhtémoc.

The medical director said 23% of those affected are hospitalized while 77% remain isolated in their homes.

In addition, there are currently 37 suspected cases in Chihuahua state for which medical authorities are awaiting testing results.

"These people are guided to follow the protocols together with their families, so that in case the disease is confirmed, they avoid the spread of the virus as much as possible," the medical director said.

Valenzuela Zorrilla also called on the public to stay at home, not attend crowded places, and go out only for essentials to aid in halting the spread of the virus.