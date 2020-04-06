4 CBP employees in El Paso test positive for coronavirus

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Four El Paso employees of U.S. Customs and Border Protection have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials indicated on Monday.

In a list of cases posted to its website, CBP indicated it had 160 workers nationwide who have been diagnosed with Covid-19, with the four El Paso cases among them.

The agency did not provide any further details about the infected El Paso employees, their job roles or where they were specifically stationed.

In a statement posted along with the list of cases, the agency said "CBP is taking every precaution to keep our workforce, their families and the American people safe while still accomplishing the CBP mission."

It said CBP workers were utilizing social distancing whenever possible and that employees had access to gloves, masks and other personnel protection equipment.