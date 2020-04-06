Juarez virus cases up to 11; Chihuahua state has 20 total

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Juarez grew by one to bring the total to eleven on Monday, according to the mayor.

Juarez now accounts for a majority of the 20 cases in Chihuahua state, Mayor Armando Cabada said.

Other confirmed cases in the state included Chihuahua city with six, and one each in Cuauhtemoc, Ojinaga and Namiquipa.

One of the those diagnosed with the virus in Juarez has since recovered, the mayor said, as has a patient in Chihuahua city.

There have been no deaths from the virus across the state.

Over the weekend, the top health official for the region predicted an "upward curve" of cases and said hospital across the state are now screening flu patients for coronavirus.