Borderland advocacy groups plead for migrant detainees release due to virus

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Several migrant advocacy groups, like Las Americas and the ACLU, filed a formal complaint against the federal government on Tuesday.

The complaint says agencies like CBP and ICE are failing to provide social distancing and basic protection against Covid-19 even when someone near a migrant is showing symptoms.

As a result, the group is now calling for the release of non-violent migrants.

Some fear the Borderland would adversely affected if illegal migrants were released into the community.

But this group is just the opposite, saying it fears if there is a coronavirus outbreak inside one of those facilities and it spreads beyond the walls of that facility.

The director of Annunciation House says they are prepared to take in these migrants if a release happens.

“This will protect the detainees, our immigration enforcement personnel, and out entire El Paso community,” said El Paso's Catholic Bishop Mark Seitz.

Seitz joined a group of immigrant advocates, along with local political figures asking the federal government for the release of non-violent migrants during the virus pandemic.

“It makes absolutely no sense to keep a concentrated population in detention, in facilities that do not lend themselves to social isolation,” said Annunciation House director Ruben Garcia.

That's why the migrant advocacy groups filed their complaint that cites a failure to provide social distancing, or sanitary conditions to protect migrants against Covid-19 and are asking for the release of detained migrants.

The group says without the proper care, migrants can be exposed to someone who may contract the disease, spread it to detainees, then infect federal workers. Those workers then return to the community and loved ones after their shift, exposing the rest of El Paso to the virus, the advocates contend.

Asked if the release would encourage another wave of migrants, Garcia says protocols, such as Migrant Protection, third-country agreements and the Mexican National Guard are already in place to prevent that from happening.

“All of those already, prior to the coronavirus, had already significantly reduced the flow of migrants into the El Paso Sector,” said Garcia, whose hospitality group received and cared for thousands of migrants seeking asylum during last year’s unprecedented surge.