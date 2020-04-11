Juarez now has 14 of Chihuahua state’s 16 virus deaths – including woman who just gave birth

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The death toll from novel coronavirus continues to rise in Chihuahua state with 16 total deaths reported on Saturday, 14 of those happening in Juarez.

Among the deceased was a 25-year-old woman who gave birth to a baby boy just days before her death, officials said, adding that fortunately the infant does not have the virus.

However, nearly 70 percent of all the virus deaths have been men, said north region medical director Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla. He added that three-quarters of the deaths also involved people with underlying medical conditions.

New data from the Chihuahua Health Secretariat on Saturday showed Juarez accounts for 41 of the total 61 infections in the state.

Other cities with confirmed cases included 12 from Chihuahua city, two each in Bachiniva and Namiquipa, and one apiece for Cuauhtémoc, Ojinaga, Meoqui and Julimes.

Officials indicated 23 virus patients were hospitalized on Saturday, of which 15 were in serious condition and eight were listed as stable.

Across all of Mexico, health authorities reported 3,844 confirmed cases with 233 deaths.