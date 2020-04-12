Juárez sees virus cases grow to 47, but no new deaths

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Six new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Juárez on Sunday, but Chihuahua state health officials said no additional deaths had occurred.

As of Sunday, there were now 70 confirmed cases in Chihuahua state, with 47 of those cases being in Juárez. Meanwhile deaths stood at 16 for the state, with 14 happening in Juárez; Chihuahua city and Cuauhtémoc accounted for the other two state deaths.

Hospitals were currently caring for 29 virus patients, of which 23 were listed in serious condition Sunday. Officials said five of those patients needed ventilators.

Health leaders said 14 people in Chihuahua state have managed to recover from the disease, of which nine of those recoveries involved residents of Juárez.

Across all of Mexico on Sunday, there were 4,219 cases, 273 dead and 1,772 people said to have recovered.