Chihuahua state virus cases near 100, with majority in Juarez

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The number of coronavirus cases in Chihuahua state approached 100 on Wednesday, with the majority of those infections in Juárez.

Health officials said the death count in Juárez remained at 16, but the number of confirmed cases grew to 63. Throughout the state, there were a total of 98 cases and 18 deaths.

The only cities to see deaths aside from Juárez were Chihuahua city and Cuauhtémoc, with one fatality each.

The breakdown of confirmed cases outside of Juárez is: 25 in the city of Chihuahua, four in Bachíniva, two in Namiquipaone, and one each in to Cuauhtémoc, Ojinaga, Meoqui and Julimes.

Nearly half of all those diagnosed with the virus in Chihuahua state are hospitalized, officials indicated, with 25 patients listed in serious condition and seven others listed as severe cases.

In 14 of the reported cases, the victims have recovered, officials said. Nine of those recoveries are in Juárez and five more are in Chihuahua city.

Across all of Mexico on Wednesday, there were 5,399 confirmed virus cases, with 406 deaths occurring.