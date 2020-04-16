Juárez virus deaths jump to 20, cases up to 82 as new mobile hospital opens

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The Chihuahua Health Secretariat reported Thursday that there are now a total of 20 deaths from the coronavirus in Juárez, while the number of confirmed cases also jumped to reach 82.

With the rising counts, Juarez Mayor Armando Cabada on Thursday touted a new mobile medical facility, the first of its kind in the city, that is specifically equipped to handle Covid-19 patients.

Cabada said the mobile hospital has 20 beds to start, as well as a sanitizer tunnel for medical staff to come and go from the facility.

Juárez's death toll has contributed to a fatality of count of 22 in Chihuahua state. Only two other cities have recorded deaths, with one each in Chihuahua city and Cuauhtémoc.

Officials said the bulk of the fatalities in Juarez have occurred in the IMSS Hospital there, where virus 17 patients died.

Juárez also continues to be responsible for the majority of the 117 virus cases in the state. Others reporting cases include 25 in the city of Chihuahua, four in Bachíniva, two in Namiquipa, and one apiece in Cuauhtémoc, Ojinaga, Meoqui and Julimes.

Currently, there are 47 infected people who are hospitalized across Chihuahua state. Meantime, there are 14 people who the health ministry said have fully recovered.

The virus has disproportionately afflicted men in Chihuahua state, officials said, as they comprised nearly two-thirds of all cases currently.

Across all of Mexico, the number of confirmed cases rose to 5,847, with 449 deaths.