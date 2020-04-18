25 now dead in Juárez as number of virus cases tops 100

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The number of people infected by the coronavirus in Juárez topped a hundred on Saturday, as health officials said nearly a quarter of all those diagnosed with the disease had also died from it.

The official count from Chihuahua state health leaders for Juárez stood at 103 confirmed cases on Saturday, with 25 deaths; 12 people have recovered.

Officials have indicated that the majority of deaths thus far have involved workers at maquiladoras, manufacturing plants in the city, where the virus appears to have spread.

Many of those in Juárez who have died from the virus also had underlying medical conditions, health officials noted, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, asthma, or heart disease.