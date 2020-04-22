Skip to Content
Death toll from virus reaches 33 in Juarez, with 140 people infected

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico – The coronavirus death toll in Juarez reached 33 on Wednesday, according to the Chihuahua Health Secretariat.

Juarez accounts for all but six of the virus deaths so far in the entire state of Chihuahua. The city of Chihuahua had four of the other deaths, while one death each has occurred in Cuauhtémoc and Guadalupe.

The number of confirmed virus cases also jumped in Juarez from 121 earlier in the week to 140 on Wednesday. Statewide there were 202 cases total.

Across Mexico, health officials on Wednesday reported just over 9,500 cases and 857 deaths.

