Virus deaths rise to 42 in Juarez with 188 confirmed cases

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- According the Chihuahua Health Secretariat, there are now 188 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city of Juárez, which saw it's death count rise to 42 on Friday.

There were 49 total deaths reported in the state. In addition to the 42 fatalities in Juárez, there have been four in Chihuahua city and single deaths reported in Cuauhtémoc, Guadalupe and Ascensión.

Juarez's 188 cases comprised the majority of the 271 total cases in Chihuahua state as of Friday.

The other cases reported were 58 in Chihuahua city, six in Bachíniva, four in Guachochi, two each in Meoqui and Namiquipa, and one apiece in Cuauhtémoc, Ojinaga , Julimes, Camargo, Saucillo, Ahumada, Guadalupe, Delicias, Ascensión, Guerrero and Bocoyna - which just reported its first case.

Dr. Arturo Valenzuela Zorrilla, the northern zone medical director, said just over 40% of all the state's virus cases - amounting to 114 people - were currently hospitalized.

He added that 21 people had recovered from the virus across the state, with 14 of those recoveries being in Juárez.