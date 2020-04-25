Virus deaths jump to 45 in Juarez as total cases now exceed 200

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The Chihuahua Health Secretariat announced Saturday that Juarez has now exceeded 200 coronavirus cases as three more deaths were also recorded to raise the death toll to 45.

Juarez's case count of 204 contributed to a little more than two-thirds of the total number of cases in Chihuahua state, which stood just shy of the 300 milestone mark at 297 on Saturday.

The 45 deaths in Juarez also accounted for 85% of the statewide fatality tally, which now numbered 53.

Across all of Mexico on Saturday, there were 12,872 confirmed virus cases, with 1,221 deaths, officials said.