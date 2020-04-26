Juarez virus death toll now exceeds 50 with over 200 cases

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The Chihuahua Health Secretariat announced Sunday that Juarez's coronavirus case count has increased to 207, with 52 total deaths.

That marked an increase of seven more deaths and three new cases from the prior day.

In the state of Chihuahua, there are 313 confirmed coronavirus cases with 16 more deaths - including the seven from Juarez - raising the death toll to 61.

One of the latest deaths occurred in Parral, located in the southern part of the state. It recorded both its first case and first death stemming from Covid-19.

Of the deaths in Chihuahua state, only a handful of the victims could be considered elderly. The majority of those who have died are under the age of 70.

Officials said there were 124 people hospitalized on Sunday: 39 patients listed in stable condition, 76 in serious condition and 9 listed as severe.