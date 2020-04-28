11 more virus deaths in Juarez as case count tops 250

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Chihuahua state health officials reported 11 new coronavirus deaths in Juarez on Tuesday along with 17 additional cases there.

That brings the total number of deaths in Juarez to 63 and confirmed cases to 254.

There are 381 cases in the state of Chihuahua with 73 deaths statewide.

In addition to the Juarez deaths, seven people have died in Chihuahua City, and one person each in Cuauhtémoc, Guadalupe and Ascensión.

Officials said 116 Juarez residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus. They are among 154 total hospitalized patients in Chihuahua state.