Thick heavy smoke visible in west El Paso, Sunland Park from apparent fire in Mexico

Smoke visible from west El Paso of an apparent fire in Mexico.

EL PASO, Texas -- A thick, heavy black smoke plume was visible to residents of west El Paso and Sunland Park on Tuesday evening, prompting calls of concern to local authorities and ABC-7.

But El Paso and Sunland Park firefighters said they weren't working any active fires and said the blaze was apparently burning on the Mexico side of the border.

Exactly what was burning in Juarez producing the smoke was not immediately known, but ABC-7 was checking with Mexican officials to try and pinpoint what had happened.

