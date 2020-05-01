Juarez sees 48-hour surge in deaths, new coronavirus cases

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Mexican health officials on Friday reported at eleven additional coronavirus deaths had occurred over the past two days in Juarez, which remains the area of Chihuahua state with the most deaths and infections.

The death toll in Juarez rose to 75, which accounts for roughly 70% of the state's 92 virus fatalities to date.

Officials also reported nearly 100 new virus cases in Juarez over the past couple days for a total of 357 infections. The confirmed case count for all of Chihuahua state, including Juarez, stood at 521 to date.

Across Mexico as of Friday, officials announced 1,859 deaths had happened due to the virus and there were 19,224 total cases.