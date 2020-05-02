Deadliest week for virus in Juárez as death toll hits 78

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- The death toll from the coronavirus rose by three on Saturday for a total of 78 in what's been the deadliest week of the pandemic thus far in Juarez.

In all, 33 of the 78 total deaths from the virus occurred in Juarez this week.

The total number of Juarez virus cases reached 375 on Saturday, with more than a third of those, or 171, happening this week.

A significant number of healthcare workers are among those infected by the virus in Juarez. Officials this week disclosed that 20 doctors and 17 nurses were among those who had contracted it.

Juarez continues to be responsible the bulk of both virus deaths and cases in Chihuahua state, which as of Saturday had 569 confirmed cases with 95 deaths statewide.