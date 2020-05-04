Juárez now has 400 of the 600 virus cases in Chihuahua state

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- Health officials said Monday that the state of Chihuahua now has 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 400 belong to the city of Juárez.

In the entire state of Chihuahua, there were 98 deaths due to the virus as of Monday. Officials indicated 80 of those deaths had occurred in Juárez.

The other deaths across the state occurred in the city of Chihuahua, which had 14 fatalities. There has been one death each reported in Cuauhtémoc, Guadalupe, Ascensión and Camargo, officals said.

While older populations are said to be more susceptible to the virus, the majority of those who have died in Chihuahua state were in the 45 to 64 age range. And the next highest age bracket for deaths was 25 to 44 years of age, the health secretariat's data showed.

Across all of Mexico on Monday, there were 22,088 total virus cases and 2,061 deaths, officials indicated.