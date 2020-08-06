Skip to Content
Body recovered after person spotted in water along Border Highway

The Border Highway and Fonseca.

EL PASO, Texas -- A body was recovered near the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso late Thursday night, according to fire department scanner traffic confirmed by dispatch.

"They are out of the water," a dispatcher said shortly after fire water rescue crews were sent to the area along the Border Highway near Fonseca about 10:15 p.m.

Border Patrol was also at the scene, but it wasn't clear if agents were the ones who had discovered the person in the water.

No further details were immediately available late Thursday night.

