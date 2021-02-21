El Paso man killed when pickup truck plunges off Juarez bridge

Border

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico -- An El Paso man died and two others were injured when he lost control of his pickup truck and plunged off a bridge in Juarez on Sunday, Mexico media outlets reported.

El Diario identified the deceased as Joel Molina Soto, 46, of El Paso. It didn't provide identities of the two injured passengers.

Mexican authorities indicated Soto was driving along a narrow bridge in southwest Juarez when it went off the bridge and overturned. Paramedics told El Diario that Soto died when he was trapped after the pickup rolled over.

The injuries to the two passengers weren't life-threatening, paramedics said.