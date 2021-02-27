Woman among 25 asylum seekers gives birth after El Paso arrival

Border

EL PASO, Texas -- Most of the 25 asylum-seeking migrants who settled into an El Paso shelter on Friday are preparing to reunite with family members across the country, but one woman didn’t stay for long.

“When she arrived, she was pregnant and no sooner had she arrived we had to call 911 and we now have a brand new little baby,” said Ruben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House.

Garcia told ABC-7 the women gave birth to a baby boy and they will stay in the hospital for the next few days.

Another lady and her child departed El Paso soon after arriving Friday, while Garcia said he expects the rest of the migrants will have made their way to their families in the U.S. come Sunday.

Meantime, 25 more migrants are expected to arrive on Monday and for the next couple of weeks - daily on Monday through Friday. Eventually, officials say this number could grow to 50 per day and beyond.