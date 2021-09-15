Border agents rescue toddler & baby from Rio Grande, find 29 migrants in Clint trailer

Border

EAGLE PASS, Texas -- A U.S. Border Patrol agent made a shocking discovery while on a boat patrol in the Rio Grande.

He found a two-year-old girl and three-month-old baby boy abandoned by the riverbank, with not a single adult was in sight.

A note found underneath the baby's carrier said that the two children were siblings from Honduras.

Officials said the alert agent found the children on Tuesday after noticing an unusual color along the riverbank.

Both of the children were said to be safe, uninjured and didn't need medical attention.

Elsewhere, more than two dozen migrants were discovered stuffed into a small mobile home in Clint by border agents.

El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said Wednesday that the 29 migrants found in the trailer had come from Ecuador, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

