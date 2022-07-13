Texas Senators to lead several Republican colleagues in Texas-Mexico border visit
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Several Republican lawmakers led by Texas Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn will visit the Texas-Mexico border later this week.
Thursday and Friday, both Cruz and Cornyn will take four of their Republican colleagues on a night border tour with law enforcement and a Customs and Border Protection aerial border tour in the Rio Grande Valley.
The Republican lawmakers will also receive briefings from multiple law enforcement agencies on the state of border security.
