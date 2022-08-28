Migrants being bussed from El Paso to other cities across the United States

EL PASO, Texas - Migrants in El Paso are being put on buses and sent to other cities around the nation like New York city, according to the deputy city manager Mario D'Agostino.

Since June, three buses have been sent from El Paso. The reason the City of El Paso and Office of Emergency management are doing this is to ensure safety for the migrants and to preserve the community’s transitory hospitality shelter capacities.

D'Agostino said the office of emergency management has sponsored charter buses to include a recent transport to New York city, this was the preferred destination for those without any means to travel. One of the buses in June went to a non-governmental organization in Dallas. The cost of the buses are being covered by FEMA.

ABC-7 also learned the Opportunity Center for homeless is assisting in temporarily housing and feeding migrants that come to El Paso. The Deputy Director John Martin said the office of emergency management called him to ask for help. Martin says they are receiving about 50 migrants a day from Latin America and turkey. Martin also said another bus of migrants left on Saturday But the destination was unknown.

Martin says they are focused on helping these migrants get to wherever they're trying to go.

"Our focus and our goal here is to work with them as people, what we call solicitous focus case management, albeit it is strongly based on arranging transportation and the different requirements they need to get the places they want to go to," according to Martin.

Martin also said they will evaluate in a couple of weeks to see if they are able to keep taking migrants into their center.