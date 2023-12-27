Groups of migrants seen outside of Juárez traveling on foot to the border

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Migrants continue to travel on foot just south of Ciudad Juárez, moving towards the U.S.-Mexico border.

More migrants are still traveling on train, and are being dropped off in different cities across the state of Chihuahua or in other southern states in Mexico.

ABC-7 made the trip to Samalayuca, Chihuahua, a city nearly 30 miles outside of Juárez. Our crew saw different groups of migrants asking for instructions to reach the border, while others were already walking on the side of the highway to Juárez.

Enrique Piña, a Venezuelan migrant who has been traveling for seven months, told ABC-7 he had crossed through eight different countries so far.

Of those eight countries, Piña said Mexico has been the country causing the migrants immigration issues.

Agents with the National Institute of Migration have to take them off the trains or stop them in the Mexican desert for hours.

Piña also told ABC-7, that immigration agents take migrants on official vehicles that drive migrants back to the Mexican state of Chiapas south of the country.

Other migrants said a group of thousands of migrants left the Mexican state of Coahuila less than two weeks ago with the same goal of reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.