UTEP receives $4.5 million matching grant from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation for UTEP Health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded UTEP a $4.5 million matching grant for UTEP's new initiative called "UTEP Health."

This is an effort to increase health professions at UTEP, thus allowing UTEP grads to pursue healthcare jobs in the Borderland.

UTEP says the grant will help allow more students into healthcare profession degree plans, like nursing and pharmacy. Expanding the size of the doctoral occupational therapy program, renovating the Rehabilitation Science Complex, upgrading simulation labs, and expanding research are all among UTEP's goals to expand healthcare education to students.

The $4.5 million contribution from the Paso del Norte Health Foundation is a matching grant, which means the university must now go out and raise those matching funds. For more information, you can visit here.