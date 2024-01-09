Juárez giraffe ‘Benito’s’ move not yet finalized; federal government says

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Mexican Federal Government, through its Federal Environmental Protection Agency (PROFEPA), announced on Monday that there are no final agreements for Benito the giraffe's move to Puebla yet.

On Monday, ABC-7 reported the Chihuahua state government's announcement saying Benito is set to move to the African Safari Wildlife Conservation Park located in Valsequillo, Puebla.

In a statement, PROFEPA said:

"The Park is not only obliged to comply with what it assumed when acquiring the giraffe, which it has not done, but it is also subject to the procedure as mentioned above, in which the corresponding resolution will be issued during this week, which must abide by. It is not appropriate to refer to their transfer, since it is necessary, from a technical and scientific point of view, that measures be taken to preserve health and decent living conditions, which is the obligation of Central Park." PROFEPA

PROFEPA carried out an inspection visit to Juárez's Central Park in which it confirmed non-compliance with the management plan to which the Central Park must adhere.

ABC-7 spoke with Laura Sánchez, an independent activist from El Paso who has been following Benito's case for the last couple of months.

We'll have a complete story on the Juárez giraffe story in our evening newscasts.