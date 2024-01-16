Puebla’s governor expected to welcome Juarez giraffe Benito soon

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After days of discussions and reviews of Benito's welfare situation at Juarez's Central Park, the governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomón, confirmed the giraffe will soon be moved to the southern Mexican state.

PROFEPA, along with staff with the Africam Safari, are in Juarez reviewing the conditions in which Benito is currently living to determine when they will make the official move.

In a statement through his "X" account, Governor Salomón said his state will be attentive at all times to the Benito's well being.

He also said he had a phone call with the head of PROFEPA, Blanca Mendoza, who confirmed that Africam Safari was notified of this decision, making it official.

However, neither the Mexican federal government nor the Chihuahua state government have officially announced Benito's move to the south of the country.

ABC-7 spoke with Laura Sánchez, a Borderland activist, as well as with Lawyer Alfonso Becerra Allen, both of whom were part of a series of official lawsuits filed to Mexico's Federal Prosecutor's Office.

We will have a complete story in later newscasts on what's next in Benito's case and if there's a date scheduled to move the giraffe soon.