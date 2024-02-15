Inside Chihuahua’s tech program to combat crime across the border

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (KVIA) -- As violent crime spikes in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua's state authorities are employing innovative technology to combat criminal activity. With 125 homicides recorded in January alone, alarm bells have sounded throughout Chihuahua's law enforcement agencies.

To address this surge in violence, authorities have implemented the Central Command Surveillance System of Chihuahua, known as the Centinela Program. This initiative utilizes cutting-edge technology to enhance security measures in Ciudad Juárez. One of the program's key features is its extensive network of surveillance cameras, which are strategically positioned throughout the city.

These cameras provide real-time monitoring capabilities, allowing a team of a dozen intelligence police officers to continuously observe activities across Ciudad Juárez. With the ability to scan license plates, identify specific vehicles, detect colors, and even recognize individuals, the system offers comprehensive coverage and analysis of the urban landscape.

Moreover, the Centinela Program extends beyond the city limits, enabling authorities to track down criminal suspects across the entire state of Chihuahua. This integrated approach to law enforcement harnesses the power of technology to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of crime prevention and investigation efforts.

Simeon Esparza, the deputy director of Chihuahua's state police, emphasized the significance of leveraging technology in the fight against crime. "The cameras, drones, and the expertise of our officers enable us to expand surveillance coverage in large cities like Juarez without the need to significantly increase personnel," Esparza stated.

By embracing innovative solutions such as the Centinela Program, Chihuahua's law enforcement agencies aim to stay ahead of criminal activities and ensure the safety and security of residents. With the ability to monitor and respond to incidents in real-time, authorities are better equipped to address the challenges posed by escalating violence in Ciudad Juárez and beyond.

The implementation of advanced surveillance technology represents a proactive approach to law enforcement, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between technology experts and law enforcement professionals. As the Centinela Program continues to evolve and expand its capabilities, it stands as a testament to the ongoing efforts to combat crime and uphold public safety in Chihuahua.