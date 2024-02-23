Skip to Content
Watch: Annunciation House breaks silence on Texas AG’s new lawsuit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Annunciation House in El Paso is set to speak out for the first time after the Texas Attorney General's Office filed a lawsuit against it on Tuesday.

The AG's allegations say the Annunciation House is facilitating illegal entry to the U.S., harboring "aliens," human smuggling, and operating a stash house.

A lawyer with the Annunciation House previously told ABC-7 that they were the ones who sued first to stop them from an unreasonable demand to have immediate access to sensitive documents.

