On the Border

Supreme Court blocks Texas from enforcing controversial immigration law for now

Published 3:22 PM

Originally Published: 18 MAR 24 17:15 ET

By Devan Cole and John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday indefinitely blocked Texas from enforcing an immigration law that would allow state officials to arrest and detain people they suspect of entering the country illegally.

The administrative stay will remain in place while the court considers emergency appeals from the Biden administration and others who are challenging the law.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

On the Border

CNN Newsource

