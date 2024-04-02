Skip to Content
On the Border

Watch Live: El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks news conference on recent migrant unrest cases

today at 10:30 AM
Published 10:27 AM

EL PASO, Texas -- On Tuesday, District Attorney Bill Hicks is holding a news conference to speak about the recent immigrant unrest cases seen on the border.

On March 20 and 21, migrants stormed a portion of the fence placed by the Texas National Guard and confronted troops as well.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, over 200 migrants have been booked at county jails by the Texas Department of Public Safety related to border incidents recently.

The Downtown Detention Facility and the Jail Annex are almost at capacity, according to the Sheriff's office.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

