Arrest photos released for migrants facing felony rioting charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released the arrest photos for seven of the nine migrants facing felony rioting charges in connection with the March 21, 2024 incident where migrants attempted to breach the concertina wire and make illegal entry into the U.S. The seven pictured migrants remain in the El Paso County Jail.

Courtesy: DPS

DPS said 214 migrants were arrested on charges near Gate 36 connected to the unrest.

In a statement the department said the group had been in federal custody for improper entry and has now been rebooked on state rioting charges, a class B misdemeanor.

They add that all 214 will be held until they can be taken by U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE).

The group of 214 is made up of adult males and females from Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador.

Seven migrants out of the nine facing felony rioting charges are currently in custody and have been booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Junior Evaristo Benitez-Martinez, 21, of Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Keider Jose Zurita Aponte, 21, of Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Gregori Jose Guilarte-Acosta, 18, of Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Omar Alejandro Graterol Colmenares, 27, Venezuela (rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Joshua Fernando Garcia Juarez, 18, of Guatemala (rioting – felony)

Luis Jesus Chacon, 27, of Venezuela (rioting – felony)

Martin Elias Villasis Cedeno, 46, of Ecuador (rioting – felony)

The two others are wanted for felony rioting, and warrants have been issued:

Juan Jose Colorado Gutierrez, 34, of Venezuela (warrant issued: rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

Gabriel Enrique Angarita Carrasquero, 22, of Venezuela (warrant issued: rioting – felony, criminal mischief and assault public servant)

According to a spokesperson with the El Paso County Sheriff's office, out of the 214 in the group 179 have already been released to ICE, and 35 are still in custody and awaiting a court date on Saturday.