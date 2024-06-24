Skip to Content
On the Border

Busy along the border: Migrant rescue, criminal apprehension, stash house bust, and more

HSI
By
Published 12:25 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department says its helped two migrants last night who had been out in the desert for 12 hours without food.

The rescue happened last night after one of the department's firetrucks was returning from a mobile home fire on Highway 9. The fire, which fully engulfed the home, was put out by 7:46 PM. The firefighters helped the two dehydrated migrants, giving them water, as they were leaving the fire. Border Patrol agents then took custody of the migrants, SPFD officials say.

Body Found

Later that same night, SPFD helped the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office with a body Border Patrol agents had found. This happened in the desert area south of Tierra Madre Court. The team was off the scene just before midnight, officials say.

Warrant Apprehension

Border Patrol agents stayed busy this weekend as well, apprehending a Mexican national with an active homicide warrant. El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted an image of the man handcuffed and standing with agents from various agencies at a port of entry.

"The subject was repatriated and taken into custody by Mexican Officials," Good explained. He did not provide the man's name.

Stash House Bust

Meanwhile in Las Cruces, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents found 13 migrants "forcibly held against their will" in a stash house. Officials say they were "beaten, tortured, sexually assaulted, and extorted for additional smuggling fees by members of a transnational criminal organization (TCO)."

Courtesy: HSI

Agents uncovered the stash house on June 11, 2024.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content