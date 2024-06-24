Busy along the border: Migrant rescue, criminal apprehension, stash house bust, and more

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Sunland Park Fire Department says its helped two migrants last night who had been out in the desert for 12 hours without food.

@SunlandParkFire assisted 2 migrants last night off Hwy 9



Engine 2 was flagged down while returning from a structure fire



They had been out in the desert for about 12 hrs and had not eaten



They were dehydrated Engine 2 provided water and BP took custody



Time out: 10:35 pm pic.twitter.com/7jISuAX7ag — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) June 24, 2024

The rescue happened last night after one of the department's firetrucks was returning from a mobile home fire on Highway 9. The fire, which fully engulfed the home, was put out by 7:46 PM. The firefighters helped the two dehydrated migrants, giving them water, as they were leaving the fire. Border Patrol agents then took custody of the migrants, SPFD officials say.

@SunlandParkFire assisted Doña Ana County Fire Rescue with a mobile home fire last night off mile marker 142 on Highway 9



The structure was fully engulfed upon arrival. The structure was unoccupied



Under investigation by Doña Ana County Fire Investigators



Time out: 7:46 pm pic.twitter.com/xziEVmi2Bj — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) June 24, 2024

Body Found

Later that same night, SPFD helped the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office with a body Border Patrol agents had found. This happened in the desert area south of Tierra Madre Court. The team was off the scene just before midnight, officials say.

@SunlandParkFire assisted OMI and DASO with a body recovery late last night.



Body was found by Border Patrol in the desert South of Tierra Madre CT.



Time out: 11:56 pm pic.twitter.com/CHJpWkVKwO — Sunland Park Fire (@SunlandParkFire) June 24, 2024

Warrant Apprehension

Border Patrol agents stayed busy this weekend as well, apprehending a Mexican national with an active homicide warrant. El Paso Sector Chief Anthony "Scott" Good posted an image of the man handcuffed and standing with agents from various agencies at a port of entry.

Santa Teresa BP Agents apprehended a Mexican national with an active warrant for homicide. The subject was repatriated and taken into custody by Mexican Officials. Thanks to binational coordination efforts, this criminal has been prevented from entering our communities!

@cbpgov pic.twitter.com/peses6KK60 — Anthony “Scott” Good (@USBPChiefEPT) June 24, 2024

"The subject was repatriated and taken into custody by Mexican Officials," Good explained. He did not provide the man's name.

Stash House Bust

Meanwhile in Las Cruces, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents found 13 migrants "forcibly held against their will" in a stash house. Officials say they were "beaten, tortured, sexually assaulted, and extorted for additional smuggling fees by members of a transnational criminal organization (TCO)."

Courtesy: HSI

Agents uncovered the stash house on June 11, 2024.