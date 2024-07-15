Texas AG appeals dismissal of his lawsuit against El Paso’s Annunciation House

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is appealing the dismissal of his lawsuit against Annunciation House, an El Paso-based NGO that provides temporary shelter and assistance to migrants.

Paxton's office started looking into Annunciation House's operations in December 2022, before filing a lawsuit in February 2024. A judge blocked the process in March 2024, and Paxton tried to get a temporary injunction against Annunciation House in May 2024.

"Through an investigation, the OAG found that Annunciation House is in a category of its own among these NGOs, openly operating in violation of the law without any pretense of trying to comply with the law," Paxton's office stated in an announcement today. "According to Annunciation House’s in-court admissions, its employees enter Mexico to retrieve aliens, including aliens who have been denied entry by Border Patrol, to bring them into the United States."

"Annunciation House doesn't operate a stash house. It does not do these things that they say," an attorney for Annunciation House told ABC-7 in May.