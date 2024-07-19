El Paso man assaults Juarez Road Safety agent at Bridge of the Americas while trying to cut line, officials say

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Regular border crossers continue to cut the line at the different ports of entry in the El Paso area, officials say. Now, Juárez Road Safety Coordination agents are fining some of them.

Last weekend, a video on social media showed an agent trying to take a man out of the line who was heading to El Paso at the Bridge of the Americas in El Paso's South-Central area.

Minutes after talking to the agent, the man, identified as Edgar Torres from El Paso, punched the Juárez agent, not following the orders to get out of the line.

This morning, the operations director of the Juárez Road Safety Department said that the agency is still looking for Torres.

The Road Safety Department (CGSV) and the Juárez Department of Public Safety (SSPM) are conducting operations across town checking on people with similar vehicles to find this driver.

Authorities said Torres was driving a grey 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck with Texas plates TTH0100 which was accompanied by another unidentified man.

El Diario de Juárez reported this morning that local Juárez authorities are now working with the El Paso Police Department to find the reported aggressive driver.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Juárez Road Safety department to learn more details and for an interview.