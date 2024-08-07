Multiple undocumented people, alleged smugglers arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homeland Security investigators arrested 56 people from Mexico, five from Guatemala, and two from El Salvador.

The people were found inside a stash house in West El Paso, according to HSI El Paso.

A spokesperson posted news of the arrest, along with photos from inside the stash house, on social media.

Also happening in El Paso, Texas DPS arrested 24-year-old Maikel Diaz-Guerra, an alleged human smuggling scout wearing an ICE Tracking Watch, during a traffic stop in El Paso. A Texas DPS spokesperson said the arrest was part of Operation Lone Star. The spokesperson add that Guerra, a Venezuelan citizen, is a confirmed member of the Tren de Aragua gang.

As part of Operation Lone Star (OLS), DPS arrested a human smuggling scout wearing an ICE Tracking Watch during a traffic stop in El Paso. The scout, Maikel Diaz-Guerra, 24, of Venezuela, is a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member and had been arrested only a few days prior for… pic.twitter.com/1asNTBg4Tp — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) August 6, 2024

"Guerra was serving as the lookout for the other driver involved – 17-year-old Gildardo Perez III," the Texas DPS spokesperson explained. "Inside his vehicle, DPS found three illegal immigrants concealed in the rear seat. Guerra and Perez were booked into jail for smuggling of persons."