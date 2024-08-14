Skip to Content
El Paso sees increase in attacks against Border Patrol agents

Published 11:14 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector says they have seen a recent increase in attacks against Border Patrol agents.

The El Paso Sector has seen 66 assaults against agents this Fiscal Year 2024 as of August 9. Fiscal Year 2023 saw a total of 104 assaults on El Paso agents. Each fiscal year starts in October.

Border Patrol attributes the frequency of the increase in attacks to the influx of migrants illegally crossing the border, with violent confrontations happening when migrants and smugglers attempt to evade law enforcement.

Tony Gutierrez

