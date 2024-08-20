Mexican bus drivers caught allegedly smuggling 92,900 rounds of ammo in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Law enforcement officers in El Paso arrested two Mexican bus drivers Saturday for the alleged smuggling of ammunition.

Court documents state that Lucio Enriquez Garcia was driving a Mexican charter bus through the Bridge of the Americas Port of Entry when inspectors found 26 black totes containing 92,900 rounds of ammunition.

Garcia and his assistant bus driver, Ramiro Antonio Barbosa Resendiz, both denied having firearms to the inspectors. They claimed to be driving passengers from Phoenix, Arizona to Zacatecas, Mexico.

Officials charged Garcia and Resendiz with one count of smuggling goods from the U.S., according to officials. They could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Federal officials have not released the pair's booking mugshots.