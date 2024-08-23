Juárez Juangabrielísimo kicks off with massive celebrations

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Ciudad Juárez and the Borderland are ready to start the celebrations in honor of the eighth anniversary of Juan Gabriel's death on Aug. 28.

In a 10-day multicultural festival, Juárez authorities plan to remember "Juanga" with parades, concerts, memorials, and marathons, among other events.

Celebrations will start tonight outside Juan Gabriel's house in Downtown Juárez with a Protocolo de reapertura, or reopening ceremony, at his museum.

Residents and visitors are expected to fill up the streets around Juan Gabriel's house for these celebrations.

Juárez authorities and officials have previously said the goal of this festival is to attract more people from outside Juarez who love Juan Gabriel and his music. Tourism plays an important role here too, as outsiders are expected to visit the city for the celebrations.

Juan Gabriel passed away in Santa Monica, California on August 28, 2016.

The City of Juárez has previously announced big operations conducted by the Juárez Secretariat of Public Safety and Road Safety Coordination to prevent any incidents or events during the festivities.

Juárez Juangabrielísimo is expected to finish on Sept. 1 at the Red X close to the Bridge of the Americas with a concert by famous Mexican singer Edith Marquez.

If you want to attend any planned events, you can check them here.

'Museo de Juan Gabriel is expected to open on Saturday, August 24 and the information you need to attend the event is also here.