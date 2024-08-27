Inside ICE’s El Paso Processing Center; currently holding over 700 detainees

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Processing Center (EPC) is part of the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement Removal Operations, El Paso Field Office. It is a facility located right next to the El Paso International Airport.

The EPC's original buildings were constructed in 1966, with modernized processing (intake/release), dining, medical, and laundry facilities constructed between 1966 and 1998, and other modernizations set to start later this year until the start of Fiscal Year 2026.

This Processing Center can house up to 840 individuals made up of both adult male and female ICE detainees.

Detainees are housed at the EPC upon pending removal proceedings before an immigration judge, are pending an asylum screening/interview by an U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officer, or are pending removal coordination to their country of citizenship.

ABC-7 had the chance to go inside the EPC's facilities in East El Paso and will take you inside in later newscasts.