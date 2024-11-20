Texas installs additional buoys in Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announcement the placement of additional buoys in the Rio Grande River this morning.

In a post to his official Facebook page, Abbott stated that the buoys were being placed in an attempt to increase "border security efforts."

"Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s attempts to shut down our border security efforts, the buoys are here to stay," Abbott added.

The White House has previously opposed the buoys, calling them a safety risk to migrants and law enforcement personnel working along the border.

Abbott did not specify where these new buoys are being installed.