On the Border

Texas installs additional buoys in Rio Grande to deter migrant crossings

An image of the buoys being installed in the Rio Grande River.
Governor Greg Abbott
An image of the buoys being installed in the Rio Grande River.
By
New
Published 12:10 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott just announcement the placement of additional buoys in the Rio Grande River this morning.

In a post to his official Facebook page, Abbott stated that the buoys were being placed in an attempt to increase "border security efforts."

"Despite the Biden-Harris Administration’s attempts to shut down our border security efforts, the buoys are here to stay," Abbott added.

The White House has previously opposed the buoys, calling them a safety risk to migrants and law enforcement personnel working along the border.

Abbott did not specify where these new buoys are being installed.

KVIA ABC-7

