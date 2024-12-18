Migrants in Juárez try to cross into the US after rumors of ‘open border’ on International Migrant Day

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of migrants in Ciudad Juárez tried to cross into the U.S. this morning after hearing rumors of an "open border" on International Migrant's Day.

The migrants gathered on different portions of the border wall, including Border Safety Initiative #36, which is by Riverside Elementary School in El Paso's Lower Valley.

ABC-7 crews in Juárez spotted a group of about 20 migrants which according to sources leave and then come back to the same location or to other spots along the U.S. - Mexico border.

U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector sent a statement relating these social media rumors migrants often hear, saying:

"Rumors circulating on social media that areas between the ports of entry on the southwest border will be open for migration due to the International Migrant’s Day are patently false. The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector continues to warn migrants not to listen to misinformation being circulated by transnational criminal organizations about entering the United States illegally between the ports of entry. The U.S. Border Patrol wants to reiterate, illegally crossing the border in the El Paso Sector can be extremely dangerous. The El Paso Sector has recorded 176 deaths and 981 rescues in fiscal year 2024. The El Paso Sector continues to enforce U.S. immigration law and applies consequences to those who illegally cross the border between the ports of entry and do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States."

Other migrants in Juárez told ABC-7 they've been working for almost a year in Mexico but are tired of waiting to get an appointment with U.S. authorities to cross legally through the southwest border.

Mexico National Guard members, along with officers from the Juárez Municipal Police Department, arrived at the border this morning to secure migrants and avoid any incidents. Mexico National Migration Institute agents also assisted this morning with migrants gathering along the border.

According to some migrants, members of the Texas National Guard deployed pepper spray this morning to disperse the crowd and avoid any incidents.

More updates in later newscasts.