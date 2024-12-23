22 migrants found by U.S. Border Patrol in an El Paso house

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Twenty-two migrants were discovered by U.S. Border Patrol agents in an El Paso house on December 16, according to U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens.

Chief Owens said in a post on the platform X that the migrants were being housed in "poor condition" after agents received information that the house could have been used for illegal activities.

All the migrants were "found in good health and will be processed for removal,"

according to Chief Owens.

Chief Owens added that in the last 30 days, U.S. Border Patrol has rescued over 300 people.