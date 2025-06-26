Heavy flooding damages Juarez neighborhood

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A Juarez neighborhood experienced heavy flooding, which damaged dozens of buildings. Watch the video above to see the damage.

Yesterday's heavy rains affected nearly 300 homes and displaced around 1,000 residents in the Francisco Sarabia neighborhood of Northwest Ciudad Juárez.

ABC-7 was in this neighborhood today, where several people reported having between two and five holes in their house walls.

Other residents lost all their personal belongings, and even their homes were severely damaged.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said he will support and assist those affected.

"We will support them, because some have lost everything; there will be cases of relocation. I only spoke with one family, but around 30 people will be relocated. We will look for properties in different parts of the city with Human Settlements," said Mayor Pérez Cuéllar.

"As part of the efforts to assist families in the western part of the city, the Municipality opened the Felipe Ángeles shelter and the La Montada Community Center yesterday, with capacities for 200 people, and the second one for 60," the city said.

Today, the city's Public Works department, along with the Juárez Water Utility, was working on filling sinkholes and helping residents clear their homes from the heavy rains the border experienced this week.