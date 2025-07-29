27 deaths in Juarez due to Rickettsiosis, a tick/flea bacteria

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A joint effort by officials with the El Paso County, Juárez University, and the Animal Welfare Department aims to raise awareness and address prevention efforts of the spread of Rickettsiosis in El Paso County after cases were recently confirmed in Juárez.

According to Crystal Reyes, the interim director of the Animal Welfare Department, this disease has caused 27 confirmed deaths in Juárez so far this year.

"It is key to take good care of our pets, and if there are any stray cats or dogs, report them to animal welfare or animal services within the county or the city," said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the health authority for the City and County of El Paso.

Dr. Ocaranza added that compared to the border, this disease is not very common in El Paso.

"Our children and people also come into contact with stray animals," he said. "Stray animals can be infected and infested with ticks and fleas, which may carry these bacteria and can be deadly if not treated properly."

Officials advise all residents to care for their pets and report stray animals to animal welfare or animal services in the county or city.

"The best advice is to properly remove ticks if you handle stray pets, encounter stray animals, go hiking, or find ticks," Dr. Ocaranza added. "If you experience any symptoms, consult your healthcare provider early in the process. Early detection allows for the best treatment."

"There is treatment available, and it should be started early, as not everyone bitten by a tick will necessarily be infected, so we ask people not to panic," Dr. Ocaranza said.